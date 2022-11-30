MELROSE — Mayor Paul Brodeur, incoming Police Chief Kevin Faller, and Melrose faith leaders invite the community to Good Morning with the Mayor (GMWM) at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee on Friday, December 2, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

All are invited to join these local leaders for coffee and conversation.

“We encourage the Melrose community to stop by, grab a coffee, meet with your local faith leaders and Chief Kevin Faller, the new Police Chief for the City of Melrose,” said Brodeur. “These morning meetings are a great way to both support our local economy and get to know community leaders.”

The Good Morning with the Mayor coffee shop tour began in January 2022 as a way for Mayor Brodeur to meet with the Melrose community in a casual setting while supporting local breakfast places and coffee shops.

Last year, as part of the GMWM tour, the Mayor and community visited Caffè Nero, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, Ernie’s Lunch, La Qchara, Cappa’s Trackside Kitchen, The Melrose Diner, Bohemian Coffeehouse at The Worklery and Bruegger’s Bagels.

Bitty & Beau’s opened their doors at 462 Main St. in August 2021, with the goal to create a path for people with disabilities to become more valued, accepted, and included in the community. Bitty & Beau’s is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, giving customers an experience worth so much more than just a great cup of coffee.

The next Good Morning with the Mayor will take a place in January 2023.