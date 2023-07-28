By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MILTON — On Sunday afternoon, the Melrose 10-year-old Little League All-Stars made history as they became the first Melrose little league team to win the state title.

Melrose won the state championship game, 7-6, over Westfield at Piatelli Field in Milton.

“It was a pretty crazy game,” admitted Melrose head coach Dan Cordella. “We were down 4-0 but led 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning. They tied it in the top of the sixth and we won it in the bottom of the sixth.”

The game-winning run came on a passed ball with two outs as Owen Pillsbury scored from third setting off a wild celebration.

Westfield scored early in the first inning after a sacrifice fly and single, each scoring one run. They then added to their early lead in the top of the second inning after a walk and ground out.

Melrose got on the board in the bottom of the second. Alex Ogiba walked and Ben Cordella laid down a bunt single. Colin Ryder had a fielder’s choice to plate Ogiba on a ground out.

Down 4-1 In the fourth, Michael Tierney showed a fake bunt, before hitting a key double to start the rally. Joe Weaver singled, moving Tierney to third. Oliver Pechulis then drove in Tierney on a grounder to first.

Pillsbury hit a grounder to third, which scored Weaver. Pechulis then scored on a passed ball to tie the game at four.

In the bottom of the fifth, Melrose took its first lead when Colin Ryder singled to center, Eamonn Judge singled to left and then Lawton Chisholm singled, scoring Ryder. A single by Devan Sullivan followed to extend the lead to 6-4.

Westfield tied the game up in the top of the sixth thanks to a walk, double, and ground out, which made it 6-5. A ground out to shortstop then tied the game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Pechulis grounded out to first, Sam Kirsh hit a rocket that was caught by the shortstop.

With two outs, Pillsbury walked and advanced to second on a passed ball. Drew Besegai followed with a walk. With Alex Ogiba at the plate, and runners at second and third, the passed ball brought Pillsbury in with the title-clinching run.

Melrose had patience at the plate, amassing six walks.

Pechulis was the winning pitcher in relief going 3 1/3 innings as Tierney started.

In the semifinal game the day before, also at Piatelli Field, Melrose defeated Bridgewater by a final of 8-5.

Melrose got on the board early, plating six runs in the first inning. Weaver led off with a walk, Pechulis reached on an error and Kirsh singled to center, scoring Weaver. Pillsbury walked and Drew Besegai singled to center, scoring Pechulis and Kirsh.

Ogiba then had a sacrifice fly to center scoring Pillsbury to make it 4-0. Besegai and Ryder, who walked, both scored on passed balls to make it 6-0.

In the second inning, Dev Sullivan and Tierney both single to center. Pechulis drove in both with a single to center, as well, to put Melrose up 8-0.

Bridgewater, however, fought back. With two out in the third, they had six-straight hits and cut the lead to 8-4.

They then scored once in the sixth to cut the lead to three but Braden Bolger made the play of the game, fielding a ground ball at second, tagging the advancing runner and throwing to first for a double play to end the game.

“They gave us a scare,” admitted Cordella. “They are one of the best teams we have played and they never gave up.”

Pillsbury was the winning pitcher going 2 2/3’s innings allowing four runs. Kirsh pitched the next 2 1/3rd innings giving up one run. Tierney came in to close out the game on seven pitches in the sixth to record the save.

Melrose will now advance to New England’s, which will take place in early August down in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Melrose is 9-1 overall in the tournament. They went 4-0 to win the District 12 title. They then went 3-1 to capture the Sectional 3 championship.