COME AND DANCE the night away on May 6 at Temple Beth Shalom for the 80s dance night.

MELROSE — On Saturday, May 6 Temple Beth Shalom will host its 3rd annual dance fundraiser featuring live music, ‘80s themed costume contests, a cash bar with craft beer, wines, hard seltzer, and a signature cocktail, and of course dancing! Aptly named ‘Let’s Dance’ after the David Bowie hit from 1983, this event promises to be a culmination of three years of waiting for things to get ‘back to normal.’

For years Melrosians and fans of the ‘80s in surrounding towns have enjoyed this event in increasing numbers. Soon likely to outgrow the venue, the cozy, acoustically ideal space of Temple Beth Shalom which was a dance hall back in the 1930’s, will Pump Up The Volume with local band Neon Wave, a 1980’s New Wave tribute band.

For this 21+ event tickets can be purchased for $40 in advance at tbsma.org or by scanning the QR code below. Advance tickets include a beverage. If the event hasn’t reached capacity, tickets can also be purchased at the door for $45.

Let’s Dance and sing All Night Long as we Rock The Cashbah! Be sure to Express Yourself in costume or prom attire. Whether you Walk Like an Egyptian. Stray Cat Strut, or Take It On The Run join on May 6, 2023 for a night to remember. Doors open at 7:30.