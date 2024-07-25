By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MELROSE — On Sunday afternoon, the Melrose Americans lost to the visiting Middlesex Expos, 4-2, at Morelli Field on a hot, sunny day. With that defeat, the Americans record dropped to 8-6-1 while the Expos improved to 9-7-2.

“We just couldn’t hit,” admitted Melrose manager Kevin Burgoyne, as his squad had only three hits.

The Expos scored two runs in the first and third innings while Melrose scored twice in the bottom of the fifth.

Chris Kline accounted for both runs with a two-run double. Matt Elwell and Jackson Powers had the two other American hits.

Bailey Taylor Black fell to 1-1 on the hill going five innings. He gave up four runs, four hits, five walks and he struck out two.

“He got into some trouble but pitched well enough to keep us in the game,” said Burgoyne.

Dom Pefine pitched a scoreless sixth while Nick Colluci did the same in the seventh to keep the game close.

The news was much better last Friday night as the Americans blanked The BASE, 11-0, at Garvey Park in Dorchester.

This game was a five-inning mercy-rule game.

Mike Nestor had the shutout going all five frames to go to 2-1. He gave up three hits, two walks and he fanned nine.

“He was dominant,” stated Burgoyne. “He has a solid fastball and he kept them at bay with it.”

The Melrose offense had 10 hits led by Nick Giangregorio who was 2 for 2 with four RBI. He also scored twice and walked once.

Owen Duggan was 2 for 4 with one RBI and he also scored twice. Kline had a three-run triple while Powers had a two-run single.

Melrose scored six times in the second and the other five runs in the top of the fourth.

On July 10, the Americans beat guest TJO Sports by a final of 6-4.

Trailing 3-2 in the fifth, Tad Giardina hit a grand-slam homer to left-center to give the locals the lead for good.

“Tad has good power,” said Burgoyne.

Melrose had seven hits as Shawn Nestor was the lone multiple hitter going 2 for 3. Ryan Bourgeois had a solo homer while Pat Costigan had an RBI single.

Nick Colucci was the winning pitcher improving to 1-2. He went five innings allowing three earned runs, nine hits, two walks and he struck out three.

Nestor pitched the final two innings to record his first save of the summer.

“Usually, Nestor is the starter and Colucci is the closer but they both came through for us,” said Burgoyne.

On July 21, the Americans host the Brighton Braves at 4 p.m. The next night, they travel to West Roxbury High to take on the Eat Boston Knights with that game starting at 7:45 p.m.

Melrose then hosts Mass. Envelope on July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The next night, they take on ADSL at Town Field in Dorchester. That game will start at 8 pm. ADSL is in first place in the Park League.