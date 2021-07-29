MELROSE — The Melrose Americans moved to fourth in the Intercity League standings with 22 points as they fell to the Lexington Blue Sox 4-1 on July 22 and 3-0 on July 26. It was part of a three-game skid for the Americans, snapping a seven-game winning streak which had previously put them in first place.

The Americans traveled to Maplewood to play the Andre Chiefs on Thursday after press time. They meet the Middlesex Expos at Trum Field tonight at 8:30 p.m.

Melrose’s last regular season game of the year is on Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Morelli Field against the Expos.

The Americans are comfortably in the playoff race as they are eight points up on 5th place Andre. The playoffs are likely to start next week.