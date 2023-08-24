By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MELROSE — It was a roller-coaster season for the Melrose Americans baseball team this summer as they went 10-14 in the regular season to place fourth in the Intercity League.

The Americans then defeated guest Malden, 6-5, in eight innings in the play-in game to qualify for the playoffs.

In the semi-final round, they were swept by the top-seeded Sabertooth Expos two games to none. The Expos then lost the Andre Chiefs 3-2 in the finals as the second-seeded Chiefs won the championship in game five last Friday night 12-3.

“I expected us to make the playoffs coming into the season,” said Americans manager Kevin Burgoyne, who just completed his 30th-year at the helm. “It was a fun year but we were up-and-down too much.”

Melrose resident, Cory Bright, led the team in batting average hitting .421. He knocked in 12 runs and walked six times as his on-base-percentage was a team-high .542.

He also led the team in runs scored with 18.

“He is a good talent,” said Burgoyne, about the utility player. “He also made all of his plays in the field.”

Three other Americans on the roster are also from Melrose, Ian Libby, (first base- outfielder), Mike Peters (pitcher) and Ryan Dolan (pitcher).

Libby hit .283 with 10 RBI and seven walks and an on-base-percentage of .397.

“He is a good hitter who batted fifth for us,” pointed out Burgoyne.

Libby played with the team two years ago but missed last season.

Dolan pitched 7.2 innings and had one save as his earned-run average was 1.83.

“He was a late add-on for us and he did a good job pitching,” said Burgoyne.

Peters, who played for another team in another league in Somerville, saw limited action going 3.1 innings for the team as he appeared in two games not allowing any runs.

Peters also helped Burgoyne coaching third base.

Burgoyne’s veteran assistant coach, Barry Bell, is also from Melrose.

Aidan Barry led the Americans in runs batted in (21) and home runs (three). Pat Costigan led the team in walks with 14.

Jordan Gottesman was the team’s top starting pitcher going 2-0 on the hill with an earned-run average of 1.75. Behind him was Mike Nestor who went 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA and he led the team in strikeouts with 28.

As a team, Melrose ranked third, out of six total teams, in batting average at .289. The Americans were fourth in pitching with a team ERA of 4.51.

Burgoyne stated that he plans to return as manager for his 31st year next summer.

“We usually lose two or three guys each year and, sometimes, we lose six or seven guys,” he pointed out. “About 65 percent of our players are college-aged kids while the rest are out of college.”

Burgoyne also wanted to thank all of the fans who came to Morelli Field this year to support the team.