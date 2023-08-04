MELROSE — The First Congregational Church in Melrose will host its inaugural Antique Show and Sale on Saturday October 14 at 121 West Foster St. in Melrose. Spaces for a limited number of dealers are now available for rent and the reasonable rate for this inaugural show is sure to encourage lots of interest.

The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 14 and dealers are invited to set up on Friday afternoon October 13 or early morning of the 14. Each space is approx. 10’X10’, with electric service and at least one table provided. We are seeking qualified dealers of antiques and vintage items. We hope to have dealers bringing a wide variety of items to display and sell, including small furniture, collectibles, artwork, advertising, silver, jewelry, vintage clothing, books, ephemera, old toys, vintage housewares, etc.

Melrose has not hosted an antique show and sale for many years and the community is looking forward to bringing this show to Melrose. There is plenty of parking, the building is handicap accessible and there will also be home baked morning treats and lunch available for sale. For more information and to obtain a contract for rental space, please contact us at FCCAntiqueshow@gmail.com or write us at FCC Antique Show, First Congregational Church in Melrose, 121 W. Foster St. Melrose MA 02176.