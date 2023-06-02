MELROSE — The arts are an integral part of our humanity and an effective way to build an inclusive and vibrant community. The Melrose arts and cultural community is celebrating Melrose Pride this month, with:

“Rocket Man” A Tribute to the Music of Sir Elton John

Polymnia Choral Society at Memorial Hall, June 3, 7:30 p.m.

The society will wrap up its season with a blowout pops concert featuring the music of Elton John. Come join for the fun and wear your rhinestone glasses and boas!

Salon on South presents: Meagan Lewis-Michelson

“The Lesbian Ethel Merman of Our Time”, June 4, 6 p.m. doors open/7:30 p.m. performance

A Pride month Salon to support the Drag Defence Fund of the ACLU.

22 South Ave. Suggested donation $25/person. 100% of event proceeds will be donated to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund. All are welcome!

RSVP: [email protected] or text 661-713-2835

YMCA Mural Wall

Drop by the YMCA courtyard to watch Follow Your Art Community Studios artists in action, creating a Pride mural on the YMCA mural wall. Follow their progress during the week of June 5.

City of Melrose Pride Celebration at the Beebe Estate

Hosted by Mayor Paul Brodeur and the Melrose Human Rights Commission, June 9, 5 p.m.

Featuring Samantha Em as emcee and music by Girl Skull, a Pop-up Pride Library with the Melrose Public Library, a Community Art Project with Follow Your Art Community Studios, Face painting and glitter tattoos with Florence Lee, art exhibits, free food and more!

Follow Your Art Community Studios

Come find FYACS at Melrose Pride, June 9 at 5 p.m. at the Beebe Estate

We’re collaborating with the MVMMS and MHS Gender Sexuality Alliances to host an art display by LGBTQ youth and inviting all to make a button to show their pride. Also “Name our GNOME!,” the new Pride mascot for FYACS will make their debut on June 9, after asking the community to give them a name. Attendees can vote on one of the student suggestions.

Molly’s Bookstore Pride events:

June 12, 7 p.m.: “She Gets the Girl” book club; June 20, 3:30 p.m.: “Love Makes a Family” craft event with Danielle Casey

Milano Senior Center presents the film “Gen Silent,” June 16, 6 p.m.

The documentary follows the lives of six LGBT seniors, living in the Boston area, who must choose if they will hide their sexuality in order to survive in the long-term health care system.

Popcorn and refreshments provided. Call 781-662-6886 to reserve a seat.

Pride at the Market, June 29, 1 to 6 p.m.

The Melrose Farmers Market celebrates Pride at the Market with special vendors and events.

Melrose Pride T-shirts: The Melrose Human Rights Commission, in partnership with the City of Melrose and the Office of Mayor Paul Brodeur, is selling Melrose Pride 2023 t-shirts as part of the City’s 6th Annual LGBTQIA+ Pride Month celebrations. T-shirts are available in adult and youth sizes in a variety of colors. Special thanks go out to Melrose artist Chiara Pieri for designing the Melrose Pride 2023 T-shirt logos. To purchase t-shirts online, visit the Melrose Human Rights Commission store at https://www.bonfire.com/store/melrose-human-rights-commission/.

“Love is Love” knitted wraps by Birch Tree Knits: Through the month of June, 50% of sales of “Love Is Love” knit wrap patterns by local artist Alice Dunn Smith will be donated to The Trevor Project. More info is on Birch Tree Knits Facebook page: www.facebook.com/birchtreeknits.

For more arts & culture events in Melrose, visit www.MelroseCreativeAlliance.org to see our full calendar and sign up for events to be delivered directly to your email.