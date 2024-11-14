Sofia Papatsoris
Senior
Girls volleyball
THIS WEEK’S Melrose High Athlete of the Week had a career game for the league champion Melrose High girls volleyball team when she tallied 23 kills in a 4 set game against Longmeadow on the road during the Sweet 16 round of the MIAA Div. 2 State Tournament. Sofia Papatsoris saved her best for last with her massive kills and blocks as Melrose closed out their playoff run in an eventual loss. Congrats to Sofia and her team on another memorable playoff journey! (photo by Raj Das edphotos.com)