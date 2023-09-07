INTREPID PHOTOGRAPHER RAJ DAS went high above Main Street last year to take a photograph of the Victorian Fair. (Photo by Raj Das, edphotos.com)

MELROSE — The Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Victorian Fair will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Melrose.

You don’t want to miss this one! The Victorian Fair is a great event every year and the 2023 edition promises to be one of the best yet.

There will be over 160 vendors in booths lining Main Street.

There are 23 sponsors led by Presenting Sponsor Century21 Tradition, formerly Sexton & Donahue. They are Northern Bank, Exquisite Dentistry, Eastern Bank, Cambridge Savings Bank, 110 Grill, Home Instead, Metro Credit Union, Evolved Mechanical, ServiceMaster, Melrose YMCA, Moving Greater Boston, Promotional Office Solutions, Inc, Rockland Trust, The Residence at Melrose Station, Northeast Illuminators, Spectra Networks, LLC, Stoneham Bank, Tufts Medicine MelroseWakefield Hospital, Turner’s Seafood/Rising Eagle, Bell & Izzi LLC, Sullivan & Clark, Attorneys at Law, and Wakefield Co-operative Bank.

As always, one of the big draws of the Victorian Fair is the Big Ticket Raffle. Winners will be drawn at random, at the conclusion of Center Stage beginning with a ride to school in a police cruiser and ending with Perilla Jewelers. You don’t have be present to win.

The prizes are:

Perella Jewelers – Philip Gavriel sterling silver cuff with gemstones, valued at $800

Melrose Family YMCA – 3 month family membership, 4 half hour training sessions, 3 InBody composition analysis, valued at $550

Gray’s Appliance – Weber Lumin 26″ Black Electric Tabletop Grill, valued at $500

Miter Biter – Gift certificate, $500

Hunt’s Photo and Video – Two framed, matted, 20″ × 30” Boston sports collectors prints, $470

Brad Hutchinson Real Estate – 55 quart TAIGA cooler filled with beverages & treats, $400

110 Grill – Gift certificate, $300

Friends of Memorial Hall – 2 tickets to the October Gala, $300

Rockland Trust – Apple watch, $300

Promotional Solutions – 3 OGIO coolers along with two stainless steel Corkcicle arcticans, $250

Melrose Police Department – Ride to school in a police cruiser, PRICELESS

A complete winners’ list will be posted on melrosechamber.org.

The MWRA will provide a water truck to refill water bottles during the festivities.

Also at the Fair you can expect exciting new entertainment throughout the day. There will be a magician, a Photo Booth, PLINKO, Wheel of Fortune, amusement rides behind Santa Fe, and much more.

Melrose Ped Bike Committee is providing a bike valet – organizers encourage residents to bike or walk to the event!

Come on downtown Sunday and have a great time at the Chamber’s Victorian Fair.