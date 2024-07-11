MELROSE — The City of Melrose is sharing the following updates for the upcoming week.

Free workshop on senior tax relief options on Tuesday, July 16

On Tuesday, July 16, join the Melrose Council on Aging and the City Assessor’s Office for an informative presentation on the many tax relief options available to older adults in the community. City Hall and Milano Center staff will review the Senior Circuit Breaker Exemption, the municipal Property Tax Work-off Program, and more. This free workshop will take place at the Milano Senior Center, 201 West Foster Street, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. Call (781) 662-6886 to reserve your seat.

Please note that the Assessor’s Office at Melrose City Hall will be closed on Tuesday afternoon in order for staff to attend the workshop.

Free summer meals and recreation activities for Kids & Teens

As part of the Summer Eats program, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield is serving up FREE meals for kids and teens throughout the summer. Lunch is served every weekday between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Horace Mann School, 40 Damon Ave. No registration or I.D. are required, and you can find other meal sites at projectbread.org/summereats.

During the month of July, Summer Eats at Horace Mann is also hosting fun summer activities on select days: