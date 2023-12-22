EVERYONE HAD A great time at the Winter Celebration in Memorial Hall.

MELROSE — The Council on Aging hosted its annual Milano Center Winter Celebration on Tuesday, December 12, at Memorial Hall, where Melrose’s older adults were provided meal service and entertainment, and mingled with Mayor Paul Brodeur, Mayor-elect Jen Grigoraitis, and volunteers made up of staff from various City departments.

Erica Brown, executive director of the Melrose Council on Aging, was touched by the volunteers who made the event possible.

“I wanted to take a moment to thank all the wonderful people who volunteered to help at this year’s Milano Center Winter Celebration,” said Brown. “Today was so much fun for our participants and they truly enjoyed their day thanks to all the hard work from our team and the amazing volunteers who made today possible. Thank you also to all the awesome department heads who either volunteered themselves or rearranged your department’s schedule to allow one or more of your staff to attend.”

The mission of the Melrose Council in Aging is to connect older adults with programs, resources, and services in our community to generate a positive impact on daily living. The Milano Center is the social, recreational, health, and educational hub of the Council on Aging. Each year, close to 1,000 participants attend the over 20,000 programs offered at the center.