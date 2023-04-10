MELROSE — An 8th grade Melrose Destination Imagination (DI) team has placed first in the State Tournament round and will go on to compete at a Global level tournament in Kansas City at the end of May.

DI is a program that inspires and equips students to become innovators and leaders. Each year, DI publishes seven new team Challenges containing elements of STEM, Theatre, Visual Arts, and Community Service. The hallmark of DI is “no interference.” Kids work completely independently on creative ideas and trial-and-error solutions to challenges. Parents do not assist with costumes, props, scripts, or ideas.

Competing in the Middle Level (grades 6-8) Fine Arts Category, team “Ninja Pretzel Turbo Shots” was one of the top-scoring Destination Imagination teams in Massachusetts and now can present their Challenge solution at Global Finals—an international tournament featuring teams from around the globe. The Ninja Pretzel Turbo Shots team is composed of students from Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School and Saint Mary’s School in Melrose. Team members are Hannah Elliott, Marta Francis, Eileen Garland, Isabelle Healey, and Kayla Hebert. Team Managers are Eric Hebert and Adam Garland.The 2023 Global Finals will take place in Kansas City, Missouri at the end of May. Melrose Destination Imagination is an all-volunteer organization. Teams that attend Global Finals are responsible for their own fundraising to cover their costs of registration, travel, and lodging. The team, in partnership with Melrose Destination, has launched a community-wide fundraising campaign. Please visit the team’s GoFundMe page, or follow them on Facebook (Melrose Destination Imagination) to follow their fundraising events and efforts.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/send-ninja-pretzel-turbo-shots-to-global-finals