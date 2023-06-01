MELROSE RESIDENT SHOWS off their electric vehicle during last year’s 2022 EV Showcase Event in the Melrose High School parking lot (City of Melrose Photo Courtesy).

MELROSE — The City of Melrose and Melrose Energy Commission are calling all electric vehicle owners to participate in the upcoming EV Showcase Pop-Up event on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Melrose High School parking lot at 360 Lynn Fells Parkway.

Interested residents are invited to display their electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, e-bike, e-scooter, e-motorcycle and new this year, electric yard equipment and share their wealth of knowledge with showcase attendees during the event. To sign up to showcase their EV at the pop-up event, residents should visit https://www.cityofmelrose.org/home/EVshowcase2023. Be sure to include your vehicle make and model and your ability to participate and speak with the public. For those who are interested in attending but cannot share a vehicle, you can still participate by engaging with the community.

Organizers ask that owners bring their vehicles to the showcase to set up between 9:30 and 10 a.m. “As of March, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported that Melrose is home to 454 electric vehicles,” said Martha Grover, Sustainability Manager for the City of Melrose. “Many people have told us that our previous EV showcases were the reason they made the switch and we appreciate the time and enthusiasm from community members.”

After signing up, additional details will be sent to showcase participants by June 4.