MELROSE — Boston Boxing Promotions has announced the main event for “Fall Brawl” taking place on Friday, September 20, 7 p.m. at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, and it’s a rematch of the 2023 “Fight of the Year” that ended in a draw.

Haverhill’s Nicky Tejada (8-0-1, 5 KO’s) will take on Tyngsboro’s Nate Balakin (6-3-1, 3 KO’s) in an eight-round rematch contested in the welterweight division.

This time, both fighters will have two extra scheduled rounds to work with if need be.

Tejada, coming off a unanimous decision win over New York’s Javier Torres just last week, has fought twice since the six-round draw with Balakin last November.

“I’ve wanted this fight since the moment our last fight ended,” said Tejada. “I’m glad it’s scheduled for two extra rounds than last time, and I know this is the one all the fans want to see. I’ve improved since our first fight. I learned a lot in our last fight. I think he’s going to be surprised at my adjustments this time around. It’ll be a different me in the ring that night.”

Since the first fight, Balakin has gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend Danielle and together they welcomed a baby girl into the world this summer. Balakin is just as eager as Tejada to finish the fight they started last November.

“I’m excited to settle the score,” said Balakin. “I don’t think too much will be different from last time. Let’s not over sophisticate this. Two dudes from the Merrimack Valley are going to have a fist fight in Melrose. I’m fired up. I’m inspired. I have a new reason to fight for since the last time. Let’s do this.”