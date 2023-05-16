This week’s featured Melrose High Athlete has collected medals over the last two weeks as one of MHS’s most promising all-around track athletes. Sophomore Cadence L’Heureux swept the league in both the 400m and 400m hurdle at a recent ML meet, and medaled at the Weston Invitational in the 400-hurdle and Sweedish Relay. There’s no stopping this runner. Congrats to Cadence and the entire MHS girls track team!
