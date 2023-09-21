MELROSE—The Melrose High field hockey team is searching for wins in their early season but on Monday, Sept. 18 they launched a valiant fight against Wakefield at a rain-soaked Fred Green Field.

It was a hard-fought 3-1 loss against a competitive Warrior team in challenging conditions: a soaking deluge.

Melrose was on board first when they scored off a corner behind the work of senior captain Megan Jancaitis, assisted by Alex Zaino. Wakefield came back when Abby Hodgdon found the net and both teams took a 1-1 tie into halftime.

In the second half Wakefield scored courtesy of Maya Neal and soon after Kathryn Scollo.

Melrose looks to pick up a key league win when they travel to Burlington on Friday at 4:15 p.m. at Burlington High.