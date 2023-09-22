MELROSE — The First Congregational Church of Melrose, located at 121 West Foster St. is excited to announce its PorchFest line up this Saturday, September 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. and its Service and Welcome Back Cookout on Sunday, September 24. Service at 10 a.m. and cookout immediate following. All are welcome!

PorchFest Musicians include Nora Davis and Honky Tonk Heartache, playing classic country at 2 p.m. The PorchFest Jam Band, playing a Bluegrass jam from 3 to 5p.m. and singer/songwriter, Laura Veccione at 5 p.m.

Nora Davis and Honky Tonk Heartache is a six-piece classic country band keeping alive the Great American Music of Patsy Cline, Emmylou Harris, Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristopherson and way too many others to mention. The band is comprised of six accomplished and seasoned musicians: Nora Davis, Lead and Harmony Vocals, Rhythm Guitar; Bill Hunt, Lead Guitar; Carol Gyurina, Fiddle and Harmony Vocals; Tom Petersen, Bass Guitar, Lead and Harmony Vocals; John Mathews, Drums; and Hank Clark, Pedal Steel Guitar.

Rich, lush and full of emotion, Laura Vecchione‘s voice evokes wide rivers of the south that seem far from her origins in NY and Boston. She has recorded three studio albums in Nashville and worked with Grammy-award-winning producers and musicians. She has received TV placement in national television shows. In addition to performing, Laura is a sought after voice teacher in the Boston area and Assistant Professor of Voice at Berklee College of Music. “Laura Vecchione hails from NY, lives in Boston and recorded her debut album in Nashville. Keep this quick bio handy to remind yourself that she’s not from Chicago, because Deeper Waters sounds a whole lot more South Side than Soho, Allston or Grand Ole Opry.” -Valley Advocate. For contact, booking, info or to find all social media links visit www.LauraVmusic.com.

*Rain date for the Church Porchfest is on Sunday, September 24.