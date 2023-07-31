MELROSE — Follow Your Art Community Studios (FYACS), in partnership with the Foundation Trust and with support from the Mass Cultural Council, has awarded seven local students with an Emerging Artist Fellowship. This one-year fellowship is part of the new Create Your Opportunity program at Follow Your Art Community Studios, which provides high school youth the tools to develop and use their creative voices to engage with their community.

The seven high school juniors and seniors will meet weekly throughout the 2023-2024 school year to refine their skills and develop their portfolios with the support of a group of peers and mentorship from working artists in their chosen mediums. The aim is for the students to produce a body of work that they can leverage for their continued arts education or employment. They will also have the opportunity to work on a community art project and be part of a group show at the Follow Your Art Gallery next spring.

“The Foundation Trust is excited to expand its Emerging Artist Fellowship at FYACS to include a talented group of high school artists from Melrose, Malden and surrounding communities. These students will not only receive valuable mentorship from FYACS artists, but will also serve as mentors to younger children, further broadening our efforts to foster diversity in the arts. We look forward to seeing these students’ artistic growth at their group show in the spring,” said Janelle Johnson, Managing Director of the Foundation Trust.

“We are grateful for the Foundation Trust’s continued support of creative arts in our community. The Create Your Opportunity program provides a supported launching point for youth interested in connecting with the community through their art and we’re thrilled to welcome this first cohort of talented high schoolers,” said Kris Rodolico, Executive Director of Follow Your Art Community Studios.

The Foundation Trust, foundationtrust.org is a private grant making organization that supports small to medium-sized New England nonprofits. Among its objectives is to advance inclusivity and diversity in the arts.

Follow Your Art Community Studios, FYAmelrose.org, a non-profit arts center located in Melrose builds community through offerings in visual arts, craft, writing and performance for people of all ages, abilities, identities, cultural backgrounds and economic situations.