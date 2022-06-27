COME AND JOIN in on the fun at the free July 4 concert at Mt. Hood M Memorial Park & Gold Course.

MELROSE — The Mt. Hood Park Association is sponsoring its 35 Annual July 4 Concert in front of the clubhouse at Mount Hood Memorial Park & Golf Course, 100 Slayton Road, Melrose. This concert is being paid in part by a grant from the Melrose Arts Council.

Festivities will begin Monday, July 4, at 6:45 p.m. with the Middlesex Concert Band providing music. This year’s music program promises to be an exciting selection of new songs highlighting the patriotic theme of the day as well as popular show tunes. Free popcorn and lemonade for the children will be provided compliments of Golf Management Co as quantities last.

We are continuing the tradition of ending the concert with “Stars and Stripes Forever”, in which all children will be given free American flags to wave while marching in front of the clubhouse.

Come join us for a special July 4 celebration and bring your family and blankets or chairs to listen to music in one of the most beautiful and pristine venues in Melrose.

The Mt. Hood Park Association is dedicated to the protection, preservation, and promotion of Mount Hood Memorial Park. To learn more about the Association, please visit our recently renovated web site at www.mthoodpa.com.

For more information call (781) 655-8172.