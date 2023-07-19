MELROSE — The Health and Human Services (HHS) Department invites Melrose youth to submit artwork to a new art contest with the theme “How to Help a Friend Feel Happy.”

From now until August 25, Melrose youth in grades K-12 can submit artwork focused on helping others and mental health to the Health and Human Services Department. The art pieces will be split into 2 categories: K-8 and 9-12.

Students can submit a piece in any 2-D medium; i.e., paint, markers, colored pencils, digital, etc. that is no larger than 81/ 2 by 11 inches. Artwork may be delivered to the Health and Human Services Department on the ground floor of City Hall, 562 Main St., Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students who create digital artwork can email their work to [email protected].

Participants’ art will be displayed at the HHS Department’s Victorian Fair table on September 10 where the public will have the opportunity to vote for the winners. The HHS department will count the votes after the contest and post the results via their Facebook (@CoMHealth) and Instagram (@melrosehhs) as well as through a press release after the Victorian Fair. The HHS Department will feature all the artwork submitted at the Victorian Fair on the HHS Facebook page (@ CoMHealth ) and Instagram (@ melrosehhs ).

The winners will receive a prize which will be picked up at the HHS Department upon announcement. All artwork will be available for the contestants to pick up after the contest winners are announced.

If you have any questions, please email HHS at [email protected].