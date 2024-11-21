Caleb Barnes
Senior
Cross Country
THIS WEEK’S MHS Athlete of the Week is wrapping up his high school cross-country career in the best way, becoming a state medalist. Senior captain Caleb Barnes landed on the podium at the MIAA All-States meet, taking 5th overall among hundreds of runners. The MHS record-breaker and league MVP will move on to track season this witner, but has made his mark permanently in the sport of cross country at MHS and will continue it in college. Congrats to Caleb and his team on a great season and career!