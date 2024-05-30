Melrose High boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams will be hosting back-to-back opening MIAA playoff home games this Saturday, June 1, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Fred Green Field.

The No. 29 seeded Melrose boys team will host No. 36 seed Whittier Tech at 4:30 p.m. The winner will move on to play Marshfield at a time TBD.

The No. 11 seeded Melrose girls team will host No. 22 Mansfield right after at 7:00 p.m. The winner of that game will play the winner of Methuen and East Longmeadow at a time TBD.

Fans are guaranteed some great competitive play as these teams kick off their Div. 2 playoff run. There is no admission fee for fans to attend.

Fans are encouraged to visit our social media pages and the MIAA website at www.miaa.net for up-to-date tournament information.