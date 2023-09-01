Sat. mornings for boys grade 2-9

MELROSE—The High Level Basketball is offering fall clinics for boys grades 2-9 starting Sept. 23. Information is found below:

Camp Information

Dates: Sept 23,30th, Oct 7th,14th, 21st

Times: Grades 2-5 – 8am to 9:30am

6-9- 9:30am-11am

Ages: Boys Grades 2 through 9

Location: Roosevelt School

Philosophy

We will try to make the game fun and enjoyable while stressing that basketball is a game of fundamentals. We encourage any level of play including beginners to join. We will try to determine the level of instruction to the individual needs of the student. Students will get to work with current high school Melrose coaches and current and former Melrose High School basketball players

Director

Danny Burns

Head Boys Basketball Coach

Melrose High School

Coach Burns is entering his fifth season as MHS head coach and has guided the Raiders to the MIAA state tournament every year. While serving as the head coach at Melrose Coach Burns has a vision to connect with the youth in Melrose to get them excited about the game of basketball. Coach Burns grew up and played basketball in the City of Woburn and is a former four-year varsity player, 3-year Middlesex League All Star and senior captain graduating in 2003. Coach Burns Attended Westfield State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health/Physical Education. He just recently received his Master’s degree in Health Education from Emporia State University (Kansas).

Questions

Please Contact Danny Burns

(781) 570-1826

dburns@melroseschools.com

Features

Fundamental Drill Stations.

Foul shooting contest.

3 on 3 competitions/Shooting Competitions

Free Prizes and trivia challenges

Individual and Team Awards

The cost is $150.00 and checks can be written payable to High Level Basketball. Visit www.highlevelbball.com