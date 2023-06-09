Girls Lacrosse Senior Captain Meghan Casey is our featured Melrose High School “Athlete of the Week”. Casey helped secure a first ever home playoff win for the MHS girls’ lacrosse team who fended off Westborough in the opening round of the Div. 2 playoffs. Casey led Melrose with 4 goals and an assist plus great defense to help secure a 10-9 win to advance Melrose to the Sweet 16. Congrats Megan and the team and good luck on the rest of your playoff journey! (Jennifer Gentile photo)
