By JASON MERRILL

Principal

Good Evening everyone.

I am Jason Merrill, the Principal at Melrose High School and it is an absolute honor to be here with you tonight and it’s a privilege to be the leader of this school community. You ever have that feeling that this is where you and everyone around you are supposed to be at this exact place at this exact moment in time- well I have that feeling right now.

Like I said earlier in the year – Don’t Blink. Four years went by really fast.

I want to recognize our teachers and staff. Thank you for all that you did to create this experience for these seniors over the past four years. Teaching is the hardest profession in the world and I appreciate every one of you. It takes an entire village to make all this magic happen and included in ours is our teachers, admin. assistants, custodians, paraprofessionals, hall monitors, admin. team, SRO, cafeteria staff, coaches, and families.

I want to recognize all of our veterans, folks currently serving in our armed forces, and any of you that will or may go on to serve our great country. This includes Joey O’Keefe who will join his brother Kevin in the U.S. Army. I want to thank you for your service and making our freedoms possible.

You will all have opportunities to make a difference in our world, and some of you already have. The time will come for all of you to change something or someone for the better, take advantage of these moments. A difference can be protecting our freedoms or curing a disease but also a timely smile or reaching your hand out to someone who needs care.

Remember, people will make mistakes, it’s okay to forgive them. Give people an opportunity to listen and learn. Grudges will eat at you. You are going to make mistakes too and it’s ok to forgive yourself.

And remember that everyone has a story. Everyone has been through something. Don’t judge them by the chapter that you happen to walk in on.

When you are looking for the leader in the room; find the best listener, not the loudest voice. We spend too much energy trying to convince people how to think instead of just listening. Everyone seems to want to be the one to tell everyone what someone is doing wrong and judge. Instead be curious, be patient, listen, and give others some grace.

At this time of year I’m often asked the question: what do I hope the seniors learned or will remember in 5 years or 10 years.

Well, I hope that when you see #17 on a wall, you remember where you came from and all the people who came before you. You all have roots here and you always will.

And I hope that when you see a pineapple, you remember the significance of building a welcome environment for all people. Treat people with kindness and afford people the respect that they all deserve.

I hope that when you see corn, that you remember to be a good neighbor. That you remember that we are all connected. The quicker you figure that out, the better your life will be. The corn farmer said “if I am to grow good corn, then I must help my neighbor grow good corn.” They are very much aware of the connectedness of life. Their corn can’t improve unless their neighbor’s corn improves. If you want to live well, find peace, and joy then you must help others live well, find peace, and joy, for the welfare of each is bound by the welfare of all.

And I hope that you Find Humility. Understand that you won’t know everything and that you will benefit from helping others succeed and accepting help from others. Take ownership and responsibility. Work harder. Be patient and listen. Don’t let pride get in your way. Acknowledge that you don’t have all of the answers and admit when you’re wrong. Everyone has a lot more to learn. Appreciate those who have helped you. We are all part of something much bigger.

And I hope that you aspire to build a life not just a living. Years from now no one will talk about your car or possessions. They will talk about how you treat people and the impact you had on others. When you define what success looks like, and money and possessions are at the beginning of the definition then you may have to reevaluate things. The happiest people don’t have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything.

In Closing

Surround yourself with people whose eyes light up when you walk in a room.

Adversity is part of life, it’s how you deal with it that counts. Tough times will make you tougher and when it gets real hard remember that this too shall pass.

Be confident. Be willing to bet on yourself. How do you expect someone else to believe in you if you don’t believe in yourself?

I’m going to end the same way I ended your Freshman Orientation over four years ago; Work Hard, Be Kind, and Be Respectful and the rest will all fall into place.

Class of 2023: Keep each other well,

I love you, Congratulations, And Thank You.

Go Melrose!