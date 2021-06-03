MHS seniors moving on

Jun 3, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 4, 2021

MELROSE — The weather is supposed to cooperate tonight as the Class of 2021 says goodbye to Melrose High.

About 230 seniors are expected to graduate in a commencement exercise that will be as close to normal as it can be as we begin to emerge from more than a year of restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. with the traditional processional at Fred Green Memorial Field.

The National Anthem will be sung by Alyssa Champagne, Meagan Conlan and Caroline Dell Isola.

Supt. of Schools Dr. Julie Kukenberger is expected to address the graduates.

Randall Sullivan will serve as the master of ceremonies.

The traditional welcoming address will be given by Ella DeCecca and Daniel Freed.

School Committee Chair Jennifer McAndrew will say a few words.

The valectorian for the Class of 2021 is Dara Casey.

The METCO address will be given by Ayanna Powell.

Principal Jason Merrill is scheduled to speak.

The farewell address will be given by Hooper Ward.

Jason Merrill and honored presenters selected by the students will hand out diplomas to the graduates.

The class marshals are Hannah Edsall and Kerri Scott.

If it does rain, the graduation ceremony will still take place. However, if there is lightning, the ceremony will be put off until Saturday at 6 p.m.