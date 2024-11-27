MELROSE — Officials remain tight-lipped over a polarizing Veterans Day social media post allegedly made by a Melrose High teacher that wished ill on service people who voted for Donald J. Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

According to reports and confirmed by Superintendent of Schools Adam Deleidi, an investigation is on-going. City and school officials historically do not say anything else as they work to get to the bottom of issues relating to personnel.

The Instagram post allegedly made by a Melrose High science teacher was included in a shared Veterans Day tribute from All Elite Wrestling to those who served our country.

The teacher’s alleged personal comment: “Happy Veterans Day to any Vet who didn’t vote for Trump. Otherwise, I hope your Veterans Day is filled with tears and PTSD.”

Students at Melrose High saw the post and alerted parents and others.

The Weekly News is not identifying the teacher pending the outcome of the school district investigation. The post is troubling on a number of levels, including the seriousness of post traumatic stress disorder that afflicts our military veterans. There were other remarks uncovered in published reports as well.

One irate resident wrote to the paper last week:

“As we celebrate Kindness Day by thanking our teachers, I urge the Melrose School Community to demand accountability for the offensive comments made by (the teacher being investigated). Mayor Grigoraitis pledged to improve communication and accountability. Yet, over a week has passed since (the teacher’s) public attacks on Catholics, conservatives, and veterans, with no public response from her office or the Superintendent.

“(The teacher’s) hateful words have been met with silence, as if they never happened. This sends a clear message that our community’s values are being disregarded.

“Melrose, it’s time to break the silence and uphold our community values. You are losing your community.”

In October, as the November 5 election neared, Deleidi shared a relevant message with the public schools’ stakeholders.

“With state and federal elections fast approaching, I am taking this opportunity to remind us all of

the importance of adhering to the relevant laws, policies, and guidelines with respect to political

activity in school.

“As a public school district, it is our obligation and legal responsibility to educate students about

the history of the United States, current events, and the importance of civic engagement to our

democracy. Our educational system is designed not to tell students what to think about issues,

but rather, how to gather and examine information, think critically, engage with peers, and draw

informed conclusions.

“I recognize that we live in a politically charged time and that this community is composed of

individuals with different life experiences, backgrounds, and viewpoints. Many of us are deeply

passionate about certain issues and candidates. Although all community members may not share

the same views, it is imperative that we maintain a safe educational environment that fosters

thoughtful academic discourse, protects the rights of those involved, and is conducive to

learning. Thus, we must take care to preserve our school cultures rooted in empathy and support

rather than conflict and opposition.

“When disputes arise regarding political activity in school, individuals often argue they have a

right to free speech under the First Amendment. That Constitutional provision does not,

however, give individuals the right to voice any opinion, in any setting, without any

consequences. The circumstances and context matter, and in the case of schools, we have a

legal and ethical responsibility to ensure speech does not impermissibly influence the political

process or create a disruption that would be harmful to students or staff.

“Thus, in preparation for election day, I am reminding the entire community that the law

prohibits campaigning and political fundraising in schools or on school grounds. Furthermore,

public employees are prohibited from engaging in any political advocacy on school grounds, or

during the school day, and may not use any school property or resources to campaign or raise

funds for any candidate or referendum. See M.G.L. c. 268A; M.G.L. c. 55. This includes a

prohibition on using school district emails, mailing lists, printers, and office supplies. It is also

not permissible for teachers or other staff members to affix signs endorsing a candidate on

school walls or advocate for any political candidate in class.

“When engaging students in discussion about politics, which should generally be limited to

classes in which such discussions are appropriate, educators typically should remain neutral

about our own views, while creating a constructive forum for students to explore and discuss

the issues.

“Finally, verbal or symbolic speech which results in disruption, disorder, or interference with

instruction or professional activities is prohibited.”