MELROSE — The year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Melrose Historical Commission (MHC), established on October 29, 1973, after local author and historian Mary Stetson Clarke petitioned Melrose leaders to create a commission that identifies, evaluates and protects historical and archeological assets in the City. In celebration of the commission’s 50th birthday and Ms. Stetson Clarke, the MHC has partnered with 34 Melrose businesses to display posters in their front windows of how their businesses have looked over the past several decades, with some examples dating back to the 1890s. Residents of all ages are encouraged to locate all 34 posters as part of a self-guided scavenger hunt.

“These posters are on display now through the end of November, so please, stroll through downtown, Franklin Sq., W. Wyoming Ave. and W. Emerson St. to get a glimpse of Melrose’s rich and varied past,” said Kimberly Marolda, Chair of the Melrose Historical Commission. “It’s a fun scavenger hunt for those who love a good photo hunt! Can you spot all 34 businesses around town?” Today, the commission relies on expert volunteers nominated by the Mayor and appointed by the City Council to fulfill its mission primarily through conducting research into places of historic, architectural and archeological importance to the city. A significant aspect of the Commission’s efforts is promoting the public’s awareness of our city’s rich and fascinating legacy.

For more information about the Melrose Historical Commission, visit www.cityofmelrose.org/historical-commission. For questions and comments regarding the current work of the commission including the project, email melrosehistoricalcommission@cityofmelrose.org. Current members of the MHC include Kimberly Marolda (Chair); Tom Champoux (Vice Chair); George Biblios; Rebecca Blumenthal; Darren Brown, Shane Egan; and Joseph Hunt.