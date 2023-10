MELROSE — The Horace Mann Pumpkin Festival will be held at the 40 Damon Ave. school on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A great time will be had by everyone. There will be a food truck, crafts, face painting, pony rides, games, raffles, a bike sale and, of course, plenty of pumpkins.

Proceeds will benefit the Horace Mann School PTO.