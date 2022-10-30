THE MHS girls’ varsity soccer team hosted their annual MHS Breast Cancer Awareness game against Wilmington on Monday, Oct. 24. And while the result was a scoreless tie of 0-0, the night provided plenty of memories. Melrose looks forward to a final regular season game against Stoneham this week before they enter the Div. 2 playoffs next week. Stay tuned! (photo by Raj Das edphotos.com)