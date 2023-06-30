MELROSE — A new roadway safety law is now in effect in Massachusetts requiring motorists passing cyclists and other vulnerable road users to maintain at least four feet between their vehicle and the bike rider.

The law, called An Act to Reduce Traffic Fatalities, was signed by former Gov. Charlie Baker on Jan. 2 and went into effect on April 1. Under the law,

motorists are required to provide at least four feet of space when passing any vulnerable road user. Motorists are explicitly allowed to cross a double-yellow line in order to pass when it is safe to do so and adhering to the roadway speed limit.

The law defines “vulnerable road users” as pedestrians, road workers, bicyclists, skateboarders, roller and in-line skaters, wheelchair users, non-motorized scooter users, users of electric assistive mobility devices, horses, horse drawn carriages, micro mobility devices, and operators of farm tractors and similar vehicles — any user of roadways other than vehicles.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is obligated to create and maintain signage informing drivers of passage rules on roadways. This signage which will be installed in Melrose in the coming weeks. The law also requires cyclists to use rear red lights while riding at night. Cyclists lacking red lights, however, may not be stopped by law enforcement as a primary offense.

To learn more about this and other provisions of the new law, refer to the

MassBike resources available at massbike.org