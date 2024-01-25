NORTHEAST METRO TECH Carpentry students and faculty presented Melrose Mayor Jen Grigoraitis with a new, custom-made, mobile podium in commemoration of her recent election. (L-R): Asst. Principal John O’Brien; carpentry teacher Robert Jepson; students Julia Bitencourt and Nour Achab; Superintendent David DiBarri; student Isaiah Fernandez; Mayor Grigoraitis; Carpentry Dept. head Richard McGinnis; Northeast Metro Tech School Committee treasurer and Melrose City Councilor Ward Hamilton and student Jeffrey Lonks (Lauren Grymek Photo).