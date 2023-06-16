FAMILY AND FRIENDS gather to celebrate the red, white and blue.

MELROSE — The Mt. Hood Park Association is sponsoring the annual July 4th concert in front of the clubhouse at Mount Hood Memorial Park and Golf Course, 100 Slayton Rd. This concert is being supported in part by a grant from the Melrose Cultural Council.

Festivities will begin Tuesday, July 4 at 6:45 p.m. with the Middlesex Concert Band providing music. This year’s music program promises to be an exciting selection of new songs highlighting the patriotic theme of the day as well as popular show tunes. Free popcorn and lemonade for the children will be provided compliments of Sagamore Golf, Inc. as quantities last.

We are continuing the tradition of ending the concert with Stars and Stripes Forever, in which all children will be given free American flags to wave while marching in front of the clubhouse.

Come join us for a special July 4th celebration and bring your family and blankets or chairs to listen to music in one of the most beautiful and pristine venues in Melrose.

In Memoriam: this concert is being dedicated to Helen Giorgio for her many decades of service to local veterans as President of the Melrose Veterans Club and as a founding member of this Association.

The Mt. Hood Park Association is dedicated to the protection, preservation and promotion of Mount Hood Memorial Park. To learn more about the Association, please visit our recently renovated web site at www.mthoodpa.com or call 781-655-8172.