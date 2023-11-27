MELROSE — The Mt. Hood Park Association invites the public to attend its annual and festive Children’s Holiday Party at the Mount Hood Clubhouse, 100 Slayton Rd., Melrose on Sunday, December 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Join organizers for this popular and festive event which includes live musical entertainment and, of course, a visit by Santa Claus. Santa Claus will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and each child given a free candy cane. Desserts and refreshments will be served.

This year organizers have invited back the Balloon Magic of Yarrow, who will entertain children with his amazing balloon magic — twisting them into various shapes and given to children in attendance.

Masks are optional, which will be available at the door, if needed.

A parent or guardian must accompany each child.

For more information, call 781-665-8172.

The Mt. Hood Park Association is dedicated to the promotion, protection, and preservation of Mount Hood Memorial Park and Golf Course.

To learn more about the organization, go to the new website at www.mthoodpa.com.