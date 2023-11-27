MELROSE — The Melrose Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) has announced there is an upcoming lottery to purchase an affordable condominium at 52 West Emerson St. in Melrose. The condominium will be ready for purchase shortly after the lottery date. The affordable unit contains 1,173 square feet, 2 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms and includes one outdoor parking space.

The condominium will be sold at an affordable price to households with incomes at or below 80% of the Area Median Income. The maximum household income limits are $82,950 for a 1-person household, $94,800 for a 2-person household, $106,650 for a 3-person household, and $118,450 for a 4-person household.

The price is $244,800 and condominium fees are $350 per month.

For more information and to access the application form please click here: https://www.cityofmelrose.org/office-planning-and-community-development/pages/affordable-housing-lottery-opportunity-52-west

Upcoming dates and additional information

December 11, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. — Public information meeting via Zoom.com (meeting ID: 871 9200 9398, passcode: 173787)

January 9, 2024, — Application deadline

January 31, 2024, at 3 p.m. — Lottery via Zoom.com (Meeting ID: 872 3926 3908, Passcode 190140)

For questions or reasonable accommodations contact: MCO Housing Services at 978-456-8388 or go to

lotteryinfo@mcohousingservices.com