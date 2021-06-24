Outdoor fires allowed but safety comes first

Jun 24, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 25, 2021

MELROSE — Public safety officials realize the popularity of fire pits, chimneys and outdoor fire places — especially during summer evenings — but they have a job to do too.

Fire Chief Ed Collina has put out a collection of best practices when it comes to these recreational fires.

He writes that while popular, fire pits and the like can give off smoke that can cause potential or even actual health or nuisance problems for abutters and neighbors. The Melrose Fire Department will allow the use of fire pits, chimineys and outdoor fire places provided the following conditions are met:

• The fire must be small and manageable, no greater the three (3) feet in diameter. By definition, a fire greater than 3 feet is no longer considered a cooking or recreational fire.

• All fires must be constantly attended by a competent person until extinguished.

• A hose connected to a water supply or an extinguisher capable of extinguishing the fire must be readily available for use.

• The fire pit, chimineys, or fireplace shall be a non-combustible surface at grade level and not under any type of overhang, roof, or tree limb.

• Fires shall not be located within 20 feet of a structure or combustible material. Any condition that could cause fire to spread within this area shall be removed.

• The fire and/or smoke cannot pose a hazard to any Property.

• The smoke from any device cannot create a nuisance or health hazard to the neighborhood.

• Do not burn wet or unseasoned wood. Only ordinary dry clean firewood is to be burned

• Fire pits and recreational fires ARE NOT INCINERATORS; No construction debris, painted or stained wood, leaves, household trash, hazardous waste, or chemicals may be burned at any time.

• Be Safe!! Never use flammable fluids to start your fire.

If a complaint or concern is issued, the responding Fire Department personnel will determine the hazard or nuisance the public and take the appropriate action.

Members of the Melrose Fire Department have the authority to remedy any situation that in his/her opinion is likely to cause a fire or creates a nuisance.

With that understanding, the use of these devices is taken on an individual basis. The Fire Department will require that a recreational fire be immediately extinguished and discontinued if it is determined that the fire constitutes a hazardous condition, health issue or nuisance.