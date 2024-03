MELROSE — The Melrose Public Schools Department of Visual and Performing Arts will hold a series of March Spring Concerts: Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m., Choral Collaboration Concert With Polymnia; Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m., Youth, Middle and High School Band Night Concert; and Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m., String Fling Concert.

All concerts are held in the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School Auditorium. Additional Information may be found at tinyurl.com/melrosearts.