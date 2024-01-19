MELROSE — Melrose Public Schools will be holding a Kindergarten registration workshop on Monday, February 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m at the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School auditorium. This is a parent/caregiver event only.

During this workshop you will learn about the new Kindergarten registration process and what you will need to provide to complete the process.

There are two different groups to chose from for pre-registration:

STEP 1, Pre-Registration

Group 1, February 6 thru February 12: This is intended for current Melrose Public Schools’ families, who also have a registered student(s) entering grades 1-5* in September 2024. A link will be emailed to current families on February 6. All other families refer to Group 2.

* If your child ‘s siblings are not entering grades 1-5 in September, please follow the process for Group 2.

Group 2, February 14 thru February 29: These are families new to the Melrose Public Schools wishing to register a Kindergartener for the 2024-2025 school year. A link will be posted on the school department’s website at melroseschools.com starting at 9 a.m. on February 14. Please continue to check the website at melroseschools.com as registration information is updated.