MELROSE — The first day of school for Melrose Public School children entering kindergarten through grade 12 is Wednesday, August 30, 2023, and it is a full day of school.

School hours are:

Grades Kindergarten-5: 8:03 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Franklin School Kindergarten (only): 8:15 a.m. to 2:37 p.m.

Grades 6-8, Veterans Memorial Middle School: 8:15 a.m. to 2:41 p.m.

Grades 9-12, Melrose High School: 8:15 a.m. to 2:41 p.m.

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER at the Franklin School

The first day of school for Franklin preschool five day and three day classes is Wednesday, August 30, 2023, and it is a full day of school. The first day of school for Franklin preschool two day classes is Thursday, August 31.

Preschool/PreK Group 1: 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Preschool/PreK Group 2: 8:25 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Please note: ALL MELROSE PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON FRIDAY, September 1st AND MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th IN OBSERVANCE OF LABOR DAY.

Before and After School Programs

After School: The first day of Education Stations, the Melrose Public Schools after school enrichment program, for children entering Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 5, is Wednesday, August 30, 2023. The program will not operate on Friday, September 1st and Monday, September 4th as schools are closed in observance of Labor Day. Pre-registration is required, and information/registration links can be found on our website at www.MelroseSchools.com/EducationStations.

Before School: The first day of the Melrose Public Schools kindergarten – grade 5 before school program begins Thursday, August 31st at 7 a.m. Preschool Before School Programming at the Franklin School will begin on Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required, and information/registration links can be found on our website at https://www.melroseschools.com/district-home/students-families/pages/school-care-early-bird.

Please call 781-979-2209 or email kgennari@melroseschools.com with questions on the before or after school programs.

Important Dates

MVMMS: Welcome Back Night Monday, August 28th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All MVMMS students and families are invited to re-acclimate themselves with the building on a self-guided tour or a tour with the assistance of a student leader. This is an informal night to meet other students, families and staff.

MHS Open House: September 14th, 6:30-8:30 P.M.

MVMMS Open House: Thursday, September 28th, 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

All elementary schools Open House: Thursday, September 21st, 5:30 – 6:30 P.M.

Franklin School Open House: Tuesday, September 19th, 6:30 – 7:30 P.M.