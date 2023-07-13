MELROSE—RISING STAR Basketball School, in its 30th year of operation, will hold a one-week session at Melrose High School for July 17-20, 2023.

Recognized as Greater Boston’s finest teaching camp, RISING STAR attracts outstanding area coaches who provide quality instruction and a competitive atmosphere. The camp is open to players ages 9-18 who are divided into divisions by age. The camp runs daily from 9:00-3:00.

The camp is directed by Kevin O’Brien, former head coach at Brandeis. His 18 years of college coaching experience also include stops at Harvard, Boston University and Stonehill. Assistant Director of the camp is Melrose High Coach, Mike Kasprzak. Other high school coaches on staff are Brian Ciara, Stoneham High, John Fleming, Winchester High, Jody Norton, North Shore Tech and Dave Clay, Triton Regional. Low coach to player ratio and individual attention are a hallmark for RISING STAR. Teaching and individual improvement are stressed each day.

“From our inception, our goal has been to put kids in a learning environment that values teaching, hard work and improvement,” said O’Brien. “We reach out to the great high school players as well as the younger kids new to the game. The success of our camp is the quality of the coaches we have on staff and the high level of teaching that goes on. The tremendous feedback we have received reflects our goal of providing an exceptional experience for each camper who attends.”

QUICK FACTS

Dates: July 17-20, 2023

LOCATION: Melrose High School

TIMES: 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM

INFORMATION: www.risingstarbasketballschool.com or call (617) 999-0324