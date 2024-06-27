By JULIE NOLAN

MELROSE — On Saturday June 15, 2024 members of Melrose Rotary Club put service above self.

They gave their time and talent to the Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston’s latest affordable homeownership project. Habitat Greater Boston is building houses on Main Street in Malden near the Melrose line.

The members of Rotary arrived at 8:30 a.m. for training and safety instructions and then it was off to the races.

Rotary carpenters hammered and measured and cut and glued as well as going up and down ladders. The folks from Habitat Greater Boston were kind enough to educate us on the energy efficient materials they use to keep hot water and heat costs down.

The group broke for lunch and then went back to work until 3 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity International was founded in 1976. The popularity and awareness of this organization was helped immensely from the involvement of U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn. Habitat now works in all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries and has helped more than 59 million people achieve strength, stability and independence through safe, decent and affordable shelter.