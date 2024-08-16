MELROSE — During a recent weekly meeting, The Melrose Running Club proudly presented Melrose Alliance Against Violence with a donation check for $34,000 from the proceeds of this year’s Melrose Run for Women. MAAV is incredibly grateful for this partnership and all monies raised go directly to support survivors of domestic violence in our community so they and their children may live lives free of violence and feel safe in their own homes. A special thank you goes to Race Director Thuy Dang whose tireless dedication makes this race more successful each year and to Fitzgerald Physical Therapy Associates for being the event’s title sponsor.

The Melrose Run for Women is a 3.5 mile race through the peaceful and scenic Swain’s Pond section of Melrose held every Mother’s Day. Since 1998, the Melrose Running Club has contributed $382,000 in race proceeds to MAAV thanks to the work of the MRFW committee members, the MRC board, race day volunteers, participants and all of the many sponsors who help make each race such a success. For more information on the Melrose Running Club visit melroserunningclub.com

MAAV’s mission is to raise community awareness of domestic and teen dating violence and to promote programs that work to reduce violence and encourage healthy relationships. These programs include community activities, education and prevention in the schools and advocacy services for survivors and family members. For more information, visit maav.org or call 781-662-2010.