MELROSE—Soccer fans, old and young, come join the Melrose High soccer teams for their annual Soccer Night this Friday evening at Fred Green Field. Action takes place when the MHS girls’ varsity team hosts Peabody at 5:30 pm. and continues when the boy’s team hosts Marblehead at 7:15 p.m. Young fans are encouraged to wear their soccer jerseys.

And fans of all ages are encouraged to wear pink as Melrose Soccer Night joins forces with Breast Cancer Awareness for this “Kick Cancer” event.

Admission is free and the weather looks good! Come enjoy a fun and meaningful night and root on two teams before they begin playoffs.