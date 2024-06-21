MELROSE — Chris Di Pietro, a lifelong resident of Melrose set out to pursue his dream at the age of 22. After completing Barber School, Chris opened his first location in the Whole Foods plaza on Main St. They spent eight years building the business and supporting the community before finding their permanent home on Franklin St. Chris takes pride in the barbershop, truly feels like a family. He joked that some of the kids perched upon booster cushions when he first opened are now graduating from high school and how special it is to be part of that journey. Now a team of seven barbers, all who Chris considers true artists, love the work they do and the people they support.

This testimonial says it all: “Best barbershop in New England. I can confidently say that after moving from MA to NH and trying out different spots, I now make the drive to see Chris and his crew. Because it’s worth it. Don’t chance your cut anywhere else!” Joe W., Yelp

Congrats to you all and cheers to the next 14! For more information or to book an appointment, please visit superiorimagebarbershop.com.