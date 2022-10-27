MELROSE SENIORS Noelle L’Heureux, Ella Mistretta, Madeline Brodeur and Madison Wright were honored last week during Senior Week. (courtesy photo)

MALDEN—The Melrose High girls’ swim team recently honored their outgoing seniors on Senior Night, prior to the start of their meet against Lexington on Oct. 18 at their home base at the Malden YMCA pool.

Seniors Noelle L’Heureux, Ella Mistretta, Madeline Brodeur and Madison Wright were honored prior to their meet against Lexington in front of friend and family.

On Friday, the team traveled to Belmont to take on the Marauders, and while they didn’t pick up a win they had some solid times and improvements. To start, Melrose’s 200 yard medley relay team was represented by teams of Lillian Blenk, Amara Otaluka, Nora Mounsif and Madison Wright; Noelle L’Heureux, Reilly Powell, Emilia Rahilly and a team of Sofia Cantwell, Sophie Scacchi, Tierra Ponkittichut, and Ella Mistretta.

Sophomore Cate Kavanaugh had Melrose’s best time in the 200 free with a time of 2:26. Teammates Sophia Cantwell and Tierra Ponkittichut also competed. Emilia Rahilly had Melrose’s best time in the 200 IM with a finish of 2:43:72. Also racing were Lillian Blenk and Sophia Scacchi.

Melrose was represented in the 50 free by Noelle L’Heureux, Madeline Brodeur and Amara Otaluka, with Brodeur placing a solid second overall. Norah Monsif and Emilia Rahilly both competed with solid times in the 100 fly with Rahilly placing third. Melrose saw swimmers Madeline Brodeur, Cindy Choi and Ella Mistretta competes in the 100 free and Brodeur had another second place finish.

Cate Kavanaugh had a terrific 500 free race with a second place finish of 6:30. Behind her was teammate Reilly Powell.

Melrose’s best effort in the 200 free relay team was represented by Noelle L’Heureux, Tierra Ponkittichut, Cindy Choi and Cate Kavanaugh. And Noelle L’Heureux had Melrose’s best time in the 100 back at 1:19. Representing Melrose in the 100 breast stroke was Madison Wright, Reilly Powell and Amara Otaluka.

And Melrose’s team relay team of Brodeur, Kavanaugh, Powell and Rahilly finished the day with a time of 4:35, good enough for fourth.

Melrose eagerly awaits the 2022 Middlesex League meet that will be held Thursday (post deadline) at Bentley University.