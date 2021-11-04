MELROSE — Scott Macaulay is at it again.

In his annual effort to make sure people who need a Thanksgiving meal get one, Scott has more certificates for a full holiday dinner with all the fixin’s from the great J. Pace’s in Saugus.

As of earlier this week, Scott had certificates for 100 dinners. Each meal consists of turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and apple pie.

Usually, Scott organizes something a little more personal, using church space to serve the meal and give people who might find themselves alone on Thanksgiving the opportunity to be with other people. Last year, however, COVID-19 threw a wrench in that annual operation, so Scott improvised and started making the gift certificates available to those who may not have anything to eat on the holiday.

That will continue in 2021.

Give Scott a call at 781-662-7235 if you are interested in getting a meal for yourself or someone you know. You need to call him by the Monday before Thanksgiving, November 22.