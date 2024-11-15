MELROSE — Tickets are now on sale for the Melrose Middle School fall musical Matilda Jr. Join us for an extraordinary journey of courage and imagination in this musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved story. This family-friendly musical follows Matilda, a clever young girl with extraordinary powers and an unstoppable spirit who, despite the odds, discovers the power of standing up for what’s right.

Performances are Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 24 at 1 p.m. at the Melrose Middle School Auditorium. Please support Melrose Drama by coming to the show. Tickets are available at gofan.co/app/school/MA14639.