MELROSE — Dr. Julie Kukenberger, beset by an alarming $2.2 million budget shortfall and controversies over Halloween celebrations and the high school mascot, will not seek a second contract as superintendent of Melrose schools.

School Committee Chair Jen McAndrew issued the following statement:

“The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current school year.

“The Committee will be announcing next steps surrounding a superintendent search process as soon as possible. We will keep the community informed as details become available, including opportunities to provide input into the process.

“I know that this is a period of challenge for our District and our community. As we move forward in the process of seeking a new leader for our schools, I hope our focus will remain on our students, our educators and the many important priorities before us. I thank the community for continuing to engage with the Committee and for your ongoing strong support of the Melrose Public Schools.”