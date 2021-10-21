MELROSE — Agnes “Louise” Donovan, born March 17, 1938, passed peacefully on October 1, 2021. Louise was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia and immigrated to the United States in 1955. She was pre-deceased by her husband, William T. Donovan, Sr. Louise was the daughter of Allan J. and Mary Jane (Cameron) MacDonald; pre-deceased by siblings Clement Griffin and Ronald Griffin; survived by siblings Dorothy (MacIntosh) MacDonald, Kevin Griffin and Daniel “Jerry” MacEachern.

Louise was the devoted mother of Teresa (Donovan) and Charles Mosca of Hudson, NH; William Jr. and Tamara (Kunau) Donovan of Broomfield, CO; Patricia (Donovan) and Charles Sass of Brandon, FL; Brian and Michelle (LaPierre) Donovan of Farmington, NH; and long-time partner of Hugh MacMaster of Melrose (formerly of Judique, Nova Scotia). Loving grandmother of Marc and Julie (Kennedy) Mosca, Kate Mosca, and Sophia Mosca; Jillian (Donovan) and Brian Malecki, Tyler Donovan, Nicole (Colliver) and Samuel Gardner and Zachary Colliver; Adam Sass, and Ryan and Laura (Tapper) Sass. Adoring great grandmother of Layla Spooner and Vaida Mae Hanscom; Mason Malecki, Hudson Malecki, Addison Malecki, and Ruby Gardner; and Cooper Sass.

Louise grew up in Judique, Nova Scotia where she graduated high school. She immigrated at the young age of 17 and was naturalized in 1961. Louise retired from Sears with over 20 years in retail sales earning multiple corporate and consumer accolades. She was a devoted caregiver to the elderly for the next 17 years, where she brightened days and made a difference in their lives.

Louise adored her family unconditionally. She worked tirelessly to provide for and support her children throughout the years, willingly sacrificing her own wants and needs. She cherished frequent trips home to Judique, Nova Scotia. Louise was passionate about cooking and baking. She enjoyed Scottish music, piano playing and dancing like no one was watching. Louise loved to laugh and make others laugh; her smile was infectious. Louise was incredibly warm, kind, gentle, patient, affectionate, generous, caring and fun. She was so proud of her “little yellow house.”

Louise was a compassionate supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; (Stjude.org) and Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130; (MSPCA.org). The family welcomes memorial donations to either of these charities on Louise’s behalf.

Visitation will be held at Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster Street, Melrose, MA 02176 on Monday, October 25, 2021 between 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick’s Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, MA 02180, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan Street, Melrose, MA 02176. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.